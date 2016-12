The US Junior Squash Open, which started on 17 December, ended on Tuesday, with two Egyptian players emerging victorious.

Around 900 juniors competed at the championship, played across 43 courts.

The G13’s final was between Egypt’s Haya Ali and American Lucie Stefanoni. The match ended in Ali’s favour, with a 3-1 victory (8-11/11-8/11-8/11-5).

Jana Shiha, secured Egypt’s second title in the G17 final against the Netherland’s Elena Wagenmans, by 3-1 (11-5/14-12/8-11/12-10).