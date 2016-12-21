Court adjourns Air Defence Stadium case to Thursday - Daily News Egypt

The trial session of the Air Defence Stadium clashes case was postponed to 22 December. The court will continue hearing testimonies from eyewitnesses.

During Wednesday’s session, families of the defendants chanted against the president of Al-Zamalek SC Mortada Mansour, calling for him to stand trial.

On 8 February 2015, an Egyptian premier league football match between Al-Zamalek SC and ENPPI took a violent turn as fans were attempting to enter the Air Defence Stadium.

During these clashes, at least 22 fans were killed as violence broke out between security forces and Al-Zamalek SC supporters. Many suffocated inside a cage that was used as passage to the stadium’s entry, an unusual procedure.

However, former prosecutor general Hisham Barakat claimed that Muslim Brotherhood members provided the Ultras White Knights with money and explosive materials to incite the riots and violence that led to the killings, in addition to attacking and injuring police forces and burning a police car.

For their part, Ultras White Knights accused Mansour and security forces of setting football fans up by inviting them to attend the match then ban them from entering, resulting in violence.

Additionally, no official was referred to court or held responsible for the killings—a step often denounced by the Ultras groups.