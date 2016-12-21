Recent economic measures reflect Egyptians' trust in leadership: Shoukry - Daily News Egypt

Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday that recent economic reforms adopted by the Egyptian government and the recent economic measures that have been undertaken reflect the trust of Egyptians in their leadership.

The statement was made during Shoukry’s meeting with the European Union’s (EU) high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini. He added that Egypt hopes the EU understands the nature of the economic plan that intends to reform the Egyptian economy. He also stressed the importance of continuous cooperation between Egypt and the EU in all fields, according to a statement issued by the EU.

Shoukry further discussed the wave of terrorism that has swept throughout several countries. He said that it should be countered by fighting extremism as it targets the stability of countries without differentiating between religions. Having a common vision with the EU could also lead to limiting the phenomenon of illegal immigration, Shoukry said.

Regarding regional turmoil, Mogherini and Shoukry touched upon the humanitarian situation in Syria and Yemen, and discussed the situation in Libya. They also addressed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Mogherini said that the EU appreciates and supports Egypt’s efforts in combating terrorism.

Meanwhile, Shoukry also met on Tuesday with foreign ministers of the Visegrád Group, which includes Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. During the meeting, Shoukry stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations with the four countries. He also discussed the Egyptian economic reform programme and regional issues.

Shoukry said that Egypt is adhering to its stance regarding the turmoil in Syria, asserting its support for a political solution that includes all political factions and entities. He also stressed on the importance of access to humanitarian aid across Syria.

The minister’s meetings with other European and Arab officials and foreign ministers were held on the sidelines of the Arab-European ministerial meeting that began on Tuesday at the Arab League general secretariat’s headquarters. Shoukry met with several other officials including from the Sultanate of Oman and Spain.

Shoukry also met with his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taher Siala, as the latter is also participating in the ministerial meeting. Shoukry said that Egypt insists that political consensus that includes all political factions will facilitate the implementation of the December 2015 Libyan Political Agreement which is backed by the United Nations (UN), and was signed in Skhirat.

Siala praised Egypt’s support for the Skhirat agreement, adding that Egypt’s stance on Libya is obvious and steady.

Libya’s turmoil has increased over the past few years following the downfall of former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi. Militants have taken over several parts in Libya with no consensus from the political factions.

The Arab and European ministers hold annual meetings that intend to enhance and foster relations between the two institutions.